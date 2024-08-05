Sherpur district jail attacked, all 518 inmates escape

A mob breached Sherpur district jail this (5 August) afternoon, facilitating the escape of all the 518 inmates.

The attack occurred amid a curfew in the Damdama-Kaliganj area of the district town.

The mob armed with sticks and other weapons stormed the jail, forced open the gates, and set parts of the facility ablaze.

The attack was carried out between 4:30pm to 5:30pm, said Sherpur Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Al Khairun.

Meanwhile, weapons and valuables in the prison were looted.

