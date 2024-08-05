Sherpur district jail attacked, all 518 inmates escape

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 10:24 pm

Related News

Sherpur district jail attacked, all 518 inmates escape

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 10:24 pm
People set fire to Sherpur Sadar Police Station today (5 August). Photo: UNB
People set fire to Sherpur Sadar Police Station today (5 August). Photo: UNB

A mob breached Sherpur district jail this (5 August) afternoon, facilitating the escape of all the 518 inmates. 

The attack occurred amid a curfew in the Damdama-Kaliganj area of the district town. 

The mob armed with sticks and other weapons stormed the jail, forced open the gates, and set parts of the facility ablaze.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The attack was carried out between 4:30pm to 5:30pm, said Sherpur Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Al Khairun.

Meanwhile, weapons and valuables in the prison were looted.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / sherpur / Jail break

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

1d | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

13h | Videos
Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

14h | Videos
Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

14h | Videos
Looting in Ganobhaban

Looting in Ganobhaban

14h | Videos