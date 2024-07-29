Narsingdi prison break: Life term convict who escaped during quota protest violence arrested in Kurigram

Mamun Mia, a life-term convict who escaped from Narsingdi District Jail during the quota reform protest violence on 19 July. Photo: Collected

Police have arrested Mamun Mia, a life-term convict who escaped from Narsingdi District Jail during the quota reform protest violence on 19 July.

Mamun was arrested in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram district.

Mamun was sentenced to a life term in a murder case, and is from Babenchar village in the upazila.

Golam Matruza, Inspector of Rowmari Police Station, said a police team arrested Mamun from his village home early Monday morning.

According to jail sources, Mamun escaped from the jail along with other inmates using various means of transportation, including vans, human haulers, and trucks, and returned to his village home, where he had been hiding ever since.

In 2019, Mamun was convicted under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act for the murder of Marjia Akter Kanta in Belabo, Narsingdi.

Kanta, who owned a beauty parlour business, was taken to Kuakata in 2019 by her husband, Shahidul Islam Sagar, and her cousin, Mamun Mia. There, they killed her at a residential hotel and fled the scene.

The court sentenced Kanta's husband Shahidul to death while Mamun was awarded life imprisonment.

Earlier on 19 July, during the quota reform protests, at least 826 inmates escaped from the district jail amid the chaos.