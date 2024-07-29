Narsingdi prison break: Life term convict who escaped during quota protest violence arrested in Kurigram

Crime

UNB
29 July, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 08:24 pm

Related News

Narsingdi prison break: Life term convict who escaped during quota protest violence arrested in Kurigram

UNB
29 July, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 08:24 pm
Mamun Mia, a life-term convict who escaped from Narsingdi District Jail during the quota reform protest violence on 19 July. Photo: Collected
Mamun Mia, a life-term convict who escaped from Narsingdi District Jail during the quota reform protest violence on 19 July. Photo: Collected

Police have arrested Mamun Mia, a life-term convict who escaped from Narsingdi District Jail during the quota reform protest violence on 19 July. 

Mamun was arrested in Rowmari upazila of Kurigram district.

Mamun was sentenced to a life term in a murder case, and is from Babenchar village in the upazila.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Golam Matruza, Inspector of Rowmari Police Station, said a police team arrested Mamun from his village home early Monday morning.

According to jail sources, Mamun escaped from the jail along with other inmates using various means of transportation, including vans, human haulers, and trucks, and returned to his village home, where he had been hiding ever since.

In 2019, Mamun was convicted under the Women and Child Repression Prevention Act for the murder of Marjia Akter Kanta in Belabo, Narsingdi.

Kanta, who owned a beauty parlour business, was taken to Kuakata in 2019 by her husband, Shahidul Islam Sagar, and her cousin, Mamun Mia. There, they killed her at a residential hotel and fled the scene.

The court sentenced Kanta's husband Shahidul to death while Mamun was awarded life imprisonment.

Earlier on 19 July, during the quota reform protests, at least 826 inmates escaped from the district jail amid the chaos.

Top News

Narsingdi / Jail break / life term

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

11h | Brands
With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

1d | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos