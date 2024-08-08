Kashimpur jail superintendent withdrawn

Senior Jail Superintendent Subrata Kumar Bala of Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur has been withdrawn.

He was removed two days after prisoners revolted, leading to escapes and deaths.

Gazipur District Commissioner Abul Fate Mohammad Safiqul Islam confirmed this information this (8 August) afternoon.

He said the Directorate of Prisons has recalled Subrata Kumar Bala.

During a protest at Gazipur's Kashimpur High Security Central Jail, 209 prisoners escaped by taking the prison guards hostage.

Six people were killed during the incident, including three militants, as guards fired shots to prevent the escape, according to prison sources.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when a group of people started protesting in front of the jail.