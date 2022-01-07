Anushka rape-murder: Mastermind school students remember fellow student

Students of Mastermind School led a rally commemorating fellow student Anushka Nur Amin, an 'O' level student who was raped and murdered last year.

The rally left the school today, on Friday 7 January, holding candles and headed towards the Abahoni field in Dhanmondi.

Anushka's family members and rights activists also joined the rally.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Senior Lawyer Dipti Rani Sikder, who is also providing legal support to the victim's family, said, "Usually there is a delay in such cases as a result of which justice is not often delivered."

However, the victim's family is satisfied with the police and the state as a charge sheet was filed quickly against the prime suspect.

A year ago, on Thursday 7 January 2021, Anushka, 17, was lured to a Dhanmondi flat and was raped by Tanvir Iftekhar Dihan, another Mastermind school student.

After the rape, Dihan and his friends took Anushka to nearby Anwar Khan Modern Hospital, where attending doctors declared her dead.

The victim's father filed a case against Dihan the very next day on Friday, 8 January, 2021, under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.