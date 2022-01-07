Anushka rape-murder: Mastermind school students remember fellow student

Crime

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 07:43 pm

Related News

Anushka rape-murder: Mastermind school students remember fellow student

TBS Report
07 January, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 07:43 pm
Anushka rape-murder: Mastermind school students remember fellow student

Students of Mastermind School led a rally commemorating fellow student Anushka Nur Amin, an 'O' level student who was raped and murdered last year.

The rally left the school today, on Friday 7 January, holding candles and headed towards the Abahoni field in Dhanmondi.

Anushka's family members and rights activists also joined the rally.

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Senior Lawyer Dipti Rani Sikder, who is also providing legal support to the victim's family, said, "Usually there is a delay in such cases as a result of which justice is not often delivered."

However, the victim's family is satisfied with the police and the state as a charge sheet was filed quickly against the prime suspect.

A year ago, on Thursday 7 January 2021, Anushka, 17, was lured to a Dhanmondi flat and was raped by Tanvir Iftekhar Dihan, another Mastermind school student.

After the rape, Dihan and his friends took Anushka to nearby Anwar Khan Modern Hospital, where attending doctors declared her dead. 

The victim's father filed a case against Dihan the very next day on Friday, 8 January, 2021, under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Bangladesh / Top News

Anushka rape-murder / Mastermind School Student Rape Case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

3h | Panorama
How tech giants control consumer engagement

How tech giants control consumer engagement

5h | Panorama
The case against Big Tech

The case against Big Tech

4h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

How to compete against the five technological giants

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

5h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

9h | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

10h | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals