DB has names of those involved in Mohanganj Express fire, arrests will be made soon: Harun

A file photo of Detective Branch (DB) of Police chief Mohammad Harun or Rashid speaking to the media.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) has found out who are involved in the Mohanganj Express train fire incident, DMP DB chief and Additional Commissioner of Police Harun-Or-Rashid said today.

"DB always conducts shadow investigation after any incident. Four fresh lives including children were lost due to vandalism and mischief on the train. Those who have done this have been doing so since the 28th to distort the election and to terrorise the common people," he said during a press briefing at DB headquarters in the capital's Minto Road on Thursday (21 December).

"Those who set fire to the train will be caught. DB along with law enforcement are working on it. We have got many names, we hope they will be arrested soon," he added.

the DB chief said, "I feel free and fair elections will be held. Law and order forces are working for that purpose. If anyone commits vandalism or mischief, they will be brought under the law"

Requesting the common people, DB chief Harun said, "If you know anyone who is planning to carry out acts of sabotage, let us know, and we will bring them under the law."

Stating that CCTV footage has been collected, he said the footage is being analysed.

Three coaches of the Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon around 5:04am on 19 December.

Four people, including a mother and her son, died on the spot after the train was set on fire at Tejgaon station.

The fire incident on the Dhaka-bound passenger train Mohanganj Express, which killed four people, was an act of sabotage, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said.

"Those who called for strikes and blockades are the ones who set fire to the Mohanganj Express train at Tejgaon. They have sabotaged trains like this before," the DMP commissioner said after visiting the people injured in the incident at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMHC).