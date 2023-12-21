DB has names of those involved in Mohanganj Express fire, arrests will be made soon: Harun

Crime

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 02:22 pm

Related News

DB has names of those involved in Mohanganj Express fire, arrests will be made soon: Harun

"Those who set fire to the train will be caught. DB along with law enforcement are working on it. We have got many names, we hope they will be arrested soon," he added

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 02:22 pm
A file photo of Detective Branch (DB) of Police chief Mohammad Harun or Rashid speaking to the media.
A file photo of Detective Branch (DB) of Police chief Mohammad Harun or Rashid speaking to the media.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) has found out who are involved in the Mohanganj Express train fire incident, DMP DB chief and Additional Commissioner of Police Harun-Or-Rashid said today.

"DB always conducts shadow investigation after any incident. Four fresh lives including children were lost due to vandalism and mischief on the train. Those who have done this have been doing so since the 28th to distort the election and to terrorise the common people," he said during a press briefing at DB headquarters in the capital's Minto Road on Thursday (21 December).

"Those who set fire to the train will be caught. DB along with law enforcement are working on it. We have got many names, we hope they will be arrested soon," he added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Fire on Mohanganj Express: Answers unclear, excuses abound

the DB chief said, "I feel free and fair elections will be held. Law and order forces are working for that purpose. If anyone commits vandalism or mischief, they will be brought under the law"

Requesting the common people, DB chief Harun said, "If you know anyone who is planning to carry out acts of sabotage, let us know, and we will bring them under the law."

Stating that CCTV footage has been collected, he said the footage is being analysed. 

Three coaches of the Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon around 5:04am on 19 December.

Four people, including a mother and her son, died on the spot after the train was set on fire at Tejgaon station.

The fire incident on the Dhaka-bound passenger train Mohanganj Express, which killed four people, was an act of sabotage, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said.

"Those who called for strikes and blockades are the ones who set fire to the Mohanganj Express train at Tejgaon. They have sabotaged trains like this before," the DMP commissioner said after visiting the people injured in the incident at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMHC).

Bangladesh / Top News

Mohanganj Express Fire / Bangladesh / DB Harun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

1h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

6h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

5h | Panorama
Armed men stand on the beach as the Galaxy Leader commercial ship, seized by Yemen&#039;s Houthis last month, is anchored off the coast of al-Salif, Yemen on 5 December 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Red Sea attacks: How will global trade be affected?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

End of the Toshiba era

End of the Toshiba era

29m | TBS Stories
ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

19h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

1d | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

1d | Multimedia