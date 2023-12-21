Mohanganj Express fire: How Tejgaon railway man tried to save them all

Nayem Ali
21 December, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 06:54 pm

Parbat Ali, the assistant station master. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Parbat Ali, the assistant station master. Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

It was a foggy morning on Tuesday (19 December), at the Tejgaon Railway Station.

Parbat Ali, the assistant station master, was waiting for the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express, which was soon to arrive at the station from Netrokona.

At the time, Parbat Ali was expecting business as usual.

Then, at 4:55am, the train began to emerge from the fog.

But something was off.

"At first, I saw the train. But it was billowing smoke. Then I heard the screams," Parbat Ali recalled amid a flurry of activity at the station on Thursday afternoon.

As the first few coaches began to pass that day, Parbat's eyes were glued to a portion in the middle – three coaches to be exact – which were engulfed in flames.

"I didn't have time to think. I dashed to the control room, gave the danger signal, grabbed the red flag, and began waving it to the train."

Parbat said since then it was all a blur.

Inside the charred Mohanganj train. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Inside the charred Mohanganj train. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

"I was constantly thinking about how fast I could handle the situation. I was scared and praying. Three coaches were on fire, and there were people inside. They would die if the fire spread," he said.

Parbat then called the first service at 5:08am, watching the train pull away and grinding to a halt steadily.

By then everyone at the station was on high alert.

At 5:15am, the fire service arrived on the scene, dousing the flames by 5:50am.

At 6:20am, Parbat declared "TXR Fit" – meaning the train was ready to resume operations.

By 6:25am, he had successfully stabilised the train services.

Inside the charred Mohanganj train. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Inside the charred Mohanganj train. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

"I did my duty. But people died," he said, the resignation etched across his face.

Last embrace of a mother and son

The tragic incident left four people, a mother and son included, among those who didn't make it out alive.

But without Parbat's quick thinking, the death toll would have been much higher.

As the fog lifts on the accident, stories of grief emerge. But so does the story of dedication to duty; so does the story of a hero.

