3 held over killing of devotee in Magura

Police arrested three people in connection with the killing of a devotee in a mosque at Polashbari Union of Mohammadpur Upazila in Magura district on Sunday.

The arrestees are Russel, son of Kuddus Molla, Sohel and Quamrul of the village.

Tarak Nath, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station, said Shahida Begum, wife of Pakhi Master, lodged a complaint against Russel and others with the police station.

Following the complaint, police arrested three people on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier on Saturday Pakhi Master came under attack reportedly by some people when he entered the mosque around 5 pm.

As locals rushed to the mosque hearing his screams, Rabiul and Banshi fled the scene.

Pakhi was then taken to Faridpur Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Pakhi had enmity with some of his neighbours over raising the bank of his pond that causes waterlogging at the house of his neighbours, said police.

Additional police have been deployed in the area to avert further trouble.