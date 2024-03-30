3 killed in Magura road crash

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Three people were killed and seven others were injured when a bus hit a human hauler at Hazambari in Salikha upazila of Magura district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Madhu Shikdar, 55, son of Kalipodo Shikdar, Nilufa Dey, 50, wife of Nitai Dey and Pushpa Rani Dey, wife of Narayan Chandra Dey of Bagherpara upazila in Jashore district.

Mehedi Hasan, officer-in-charge of Magura Sadar Police Station, said the accident occurred around 9 pm on Friday when the Jashore-bound bus hit the human hauler, leaving two killed on the spot and eight others injured.

The injured were taken to Magura 250-bed Hospital where the doctors declared Madhu dead.

magura / road accident

