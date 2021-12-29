Cox's Bazar gang-rape: Another accused remanded

Another accused in the case of rape of a woman in Cox's Bazar has been remanded for three days on Wednesday.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Abul Monsur Siddiqui placed Israfil Huda Joy on remand.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Cox's Bazar Tourist police Mohammad Mohiuddin Ahmed confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Police arrested Joy, the third accused in the rape case, from Chakaria Bus Terminal of the city early Tuesday.

So far six people have been arrested in the case with three named in the case statement and three based on the allegation of the victim.

On 23 December, RAB-15 rescued a female tourist who was reportedly gang-raped by local youths in Cox's Bazar as they held her husband and their eight-year-old child hostage.

According to the victim, the family of three went to Cox's Bazar on 22 December from Jatrabari of Dhaka. They booked a room in the hotel at the Holiday intersection. Her husband accidentally stumbled upon a stranger while strolling at Laboni Point in Kolatoli beach later in the day.

This led to an altercation following which her husband and child were picked up in a CNG-run autorickshaw from in front of the tourist golf course in the evening.

At that time, three youths picked the victim up in another CNG autorickshaw and raped her behind a shacky tea stall across the golf course.

Later, they took her to Zia Guest Inn and raped her again after consuming yaba pills there.

The perpetrators then locked the room and fled the scene after threatening to kill her husband and child if the incident gets reported.

The victim was quick to seek help through the window of the room on the third floor of the inn and managed to contact the RAB who then came and rescued her at 1:30am.

Her husband and children were rescued from the tourist golf course area.

The victims' husband filed a case around 8pm on Thursday with Cox's Bazar Model police station, 12 hours after the incident, accusing seven people.

Following the filing of the case, RAB arrested the hotel manager Riaz Uddin, 33, and identified three accused youths from CCTV footage.