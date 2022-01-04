Cox's Bazar gang-rape: Accused Ashik, Babu remanded

A court has granted three-day remand to accused Ashikur Rahman Ashiq and Mehedi Hasan Babu in the case filed over the gang rape of a female tourist in Cox's Bazar.

Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Additional Superintendent Mohiuddin Ahmed said the remand was granted in the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Abul Mansur Siddiqui on Tuesday (4 January).

Fiver other accused in the case have been sent to jail on completion of five-day remand, ASP Mohiuddin said, adding that none of the accused confessed to their crimes.

Earlier on Sunday (2 January), the investigating officer of the case had applied for a seven-day remand after Ashik was shown arrested in the case.

Ashik was granted remand on Tuesday after hearing the appeal.

On the night of 22 December, a woman who claimed to be a tourist alleged that a miscreant named Ashik picked her up from the city and gang-raped her with his companions.

That night RAB conducted a raid and rescued the victim from Hotel Zia Guest Inn in Cox's Bazar.RAB arrested the hotel manager of the hotel on the basis of the complaint.

The next day, the husband of the victim filed a case against seven people. The case is being investigated by the tourist police.