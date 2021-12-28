Another accused held in Cox’s Bazar rape case

Crime

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 07:49 pm

Related News

Another accused held in Cox’s Bazar rape case

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 07:49 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Another youth has been arrested in connection with a case filed over the gang rape of a female tourist in Cox's Bazar.

Police arrested Israfil Huda Joy, third accused in the rape case, from Chakaria Bus Terminal of the city early Tuesday, Additional Superintendent of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police Mahiuddin told The Business Standard.

So far six people have been arrested in the case with three named in the case statement and three based on the allegation of the victim.

Among the arrestees, four have been placed on remand with Zia Guest Inn Hotel Manager Riaz Uddin on four-day and Rezaul Karim Shahabuddin, Mamunur Rashid and Mehedi Hasan on two-day each.

On 23 December, RAB-15 rescued a female tourist who was reportedly gang-raped by local youths in Cox's Bazar as they held her husband and their eight-year-old child hostage.

According to the victim, the family of three went to Cox's Bazar on Wednesday morning from Jatrabari of Dhaka. They booked a room in the hotel at the Holiday intersection. Her husband accidentally stumbled upon a stranger while strolling at Laboni Point in Kolatoli beach later in the day. This led to an altercation following which her husband and child were picked up in a CNG-run autorickshaw from in front of the tourist golf course in the evening.

At that time, three youths picked the victim up in another CNG autorickshaw and raped her behind a shacky tea stall across the golf course.

Later, they took her to Zia Guest Inn and raped her again after consuming yaba pills there.

The perpetrators then locked the room and fled the scene after threatening to kill her husband and child if the incident gets reported.

The victim was quick to seek help through the window of the room on the third floor of the inn and managed to contact the RAB who then came and rescued her at 1:30am.

Her husband and children were rescued from the tourist golf course area.

The victims' husband filed a case around 8pm on Thursday with Cox's Bazar Model police station, 12 hours after the incident, accusing seven people.

Following the filing of the case, RAB arrested the hotel manager Riaz Uddin, 33, and identified three accused youths from CCTV footage.

In the case, four names were mentioned while three were unknown. The four are Ashiqul Islam, 23, son of late Abdul Karim of Baharchhara, Israfil Huda Joy, son of Shafiq Prakash Gunda, and Mehedi Hasan, son of Abul Kashem.

Of them, Ashiqul is a notorious criminal in the area against whom there are 16 cases including for murder, drugs, rape, hijacking and women repression. Ashiq has just been released from jail on 7 December.

Locals alleged that all of the three are accomplices of district Chhatra League president Saddam. Pictures of the accused with Cox's Bazar district Chhatra League president Saddam went viral on social media after the incident.

But Saddam denied any involvement with them, saying many come to take photos with him.

Bangladesh / Top News

Cox's Bazar gang-rape / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

9h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

7h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

9h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Man in Heels

Man in Heels

24m | Videos
Most dangerous roads in the World

Most dangerous roads in the World

59m | Videos
Story of fruit seller Raju

Story of fruit seller Raju

1h | Videos
Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

Desmond Tutu: Africa’s moral compass

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one