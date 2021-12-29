Netizens react to separate zone for female tourists in Cox’s Bazar

Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mamunur Rashid on Wednesday (29 December) inaugurated a 600-foot-long separate zone for female tourists and children visiting the world’s longest beach to ensure their protection

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Netizens have reacted vehemently to the decision of creating a separate zone for female tourists and children in Cox's Bazar after a woman on 23 December was gang-raped while visiting the beach with her husband and 8-month old child.

Amid wide criticism for lack of security for tourists, Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Mamunur Rashid on Wednesday (29 December) inaugurated a 600-foot-long separate zone for female tourists and children visiting the world's longest beach to ensure their protection.

A Journalist, Kailas Sarker wrote on Facebook saying, "I don't know who planned this idea and who approved this? Will couples not be able to bath on the beach together?"

Rumman Shikder, A public university lecturer, in a Facebook post said, "Creating a separate zone for women seems odd to me."

"Doesn't the decision convey the message that women are not safe elsewhere except this 'separate place'," he questioned.

Another Facebook user, Azad Baig, posted a picture of the separated zone with a caption in Bangla that read as, "Men should be ashamed."

Wahida Jaman Shithi, a communication specialist and freelance photographer wrote in a Facebook post that a separated zone for women does not mean that they cannot go elsewhere they want."

Golam Mortoza, a journalist wrote on his Facebook wall, "Creating a separate zone for female tourist shows how unqualified the administrations is."

 

Separate zone for female tourists / Cox's Bazar / Cox's Bazar gang-rape

