Conflicting statements, information by different law enforcement agencies unfortunate: HC on Cox's Bazar gang-rape 

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday expressed dissatisfaction over different law enforcement agencies delivering separate information and statements on the recent Cox's Bazar gang-rape incident.

The bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman made the observation while hearing a writ petition filed by advocates M Abdullah Al Harun Bhuiyan and Rashida Chowdhury.

Terming the recent comments made on the Cox's Bazar incident "unfortunate and undesirable," the bench directed different law enforcement agencies to abide by the instructions of the court and interact less with the media during ongoing investigations.

The court has ordered the deputy attorney general to inform the inspector general of police (IGP) in this regard.

Earlier on Monday, a writ petition was filed for an inquiry by a judge into the rape of a tourist in Cox's Bazar in last year's December.

The lawyers sought the probe by either the Cox's Bazar's district and sessions judge or the chief judicial magistrate in 30 days.

On 23 December, RAB-15 rescued a female tourist who was reportedly gang-raped by local youths in Cox's Bazar as they held her husband and their eight-year-old child hostage.

According to the victim, the family of three went to Cox's Bazar on 22 December from Jatrabari of Dhaka. They booked a room in the hotel at the Holiday intersection. Her husband accidentally stumbled upon a stranger while strolling at Laboni Point in Kolatoli beach later in the day.

This led to an altercation following which her husband and child were picked up in a CNG-run autorickshaw from in front of the tourist golf course in the evening.

At that time, three youths picked the victim up in another CNG autorickshaw and raped her behind a shacky tea stall across the golf course. Later, they took her to Zia Guest Inn and raped her again after consuming yaba pills there.

The perpetrators then locked the room and fled the scene after threatening to kill her husband and child if the incident gets reported.

The victim was quick to seek help through the window of the room on the third floor of the inn and managed to contact the RAB who then came and rescued her at 1:30am.

Her husband and children were rescued from the tourist golf course area.

The victims' husband filed a case around 8pm on Thursday with Cox's Bazar Model police station, 12 hours after the incident, accusing seven people.

Following the filing of the case, RAB arrested the hotel manager Riaz Uddin, 33, and identified three accused youths from CCTV footage.

