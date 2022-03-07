Covid fallouts, Russia-Ukraine war behind price hike: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday blamed Covid-19 fallouts and Russia-Ukraine war behind the soaring prices.

"The prices of essentials have marked a rise not only in Bangladesh but also elsewhere in the world due to the Covid-induced recession in the global economy. That's why the prices have increased in every country of the world," she said.

Hasina said this while addressing a discussion marking the Historic March 7 Speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1971.

Awami League organised the discussion at its central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue. Sheikh Hasina joined the programme virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

Besides, Hasina said, an unwarranted situation erupted when Russia attacked Ukraine. "The negative impact of that incident has struck the world and we're also suffering from that."

The prime minister said maybe the prices of some items are going up at the domestic market due to the impacts of the price hike on the international market.

"Naturally, the prices go up at the domestic market when that goes up on the world market as its impact falls everywhere," she said.

Besides, she said, there are some people who always try to make money taking advantage of such a situation. "They want to make quick bucks through hoarding of goods."

Hasina said the government has made arrangements for monitoring the market.

She urged all to utilise every inch of land for farming to avoid any kind of food scarcity in the country.

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader delivered the welcome speech at the programme.

AL presidium members Matia Chowdhury, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, AL joint general secretary Dr Hassan Mahmud, AL organising SM Kamal Hossain, AL Secretary of Labor and Manpower Habibur Rahman Siraj, Dhaka South AL general secretary Humayun Kabir and Dhaka North AL general secretary SM Mannan Kochi also spoke on the occasion.