Pirganj attack: 13 accused remanded

Thirteen more accused have been placed on a three-day remand in a case filed over the attack on the Hindu community in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur last week.

Judge Fazley Elahi Khan of Pirganj Cognizance Court granted the remand when the accused were produced before the court with a seven-day remand plea on Monday.

Shahidur Rahman, general recording officer (GRO) of the court, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

So far 65 people have been arrested in three cases filed over the incident. Of the accused, 50 have been remanded.

On 17 October, 18 Hindu houses in Pirganj were set on fire, centering on a Facebook post by a Hindu youth. Police also arrested the youth Paritosh Sarker.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested the mastermind of Pirganj attack, Saikat Mandal, during a drive in Tongi, Gazipur on Friday.

RAB said local Chhatra League leader Saikat had been waiting for a "turbulent time" to destroy communal harmony. Paritosh's Facebook post plus the communal tensions centreing on the Cumilla incident provide him with the "timing".