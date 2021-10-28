10 accused remanded in Rangpur communal violence case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 05:17 pm

A Rangpur court has granted a 2-day remand to each of 10 more people arrested in connection with the arson, vandalism and looting of minority houses in Pirganj of Rangpur.

Police have remanded 60 people in connection with the attacks so far.

Rangpur Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-2 Judge Fazle Elahi granted the remand today.

Rangpur Police Superintendent Kumar Sarkar said, "So far, 70 people have been arrested in connection to the incident. The court has granted a 3-day remand to 50 people and a 2-day remand to 10 people. The others will be produced before the court."

The court has already sent two arrestees to jail; Mamun Mandal and Omar Faruk.

Police said, Mamun and Omar are supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami even though they do not hold party posts.

Earlier on Sunday evening, the main culprit behind the Pirganj attack, Saikat Mandal, and his associate Robiul Islam gave confessional statements in court.

A total of 7 accused, so far, have confessed about the attack to the court.

The 50 accused have been sent to jail after their remand.  

On 17 October, at least 52 Hindu houses in Pirganj were set on fire and looted centring an alleged Facebook post demeaning the Holy Kaaba by a college student named Paritosh Sarker. He was later arrested by the police in a case filed for hurting religious sentiment of Muslims.

Pirganj Attack / Remand

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

19h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

19h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

19h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

19h | Videos

