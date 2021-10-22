Main culprit behind attack on Pirganj Hindus arrested: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the mastermind behind the attack on Hindu community in Rangpur's Pirganj.

"Details about the arrest will be briefed on Saturday morning at RAB media centre in Karwan Bazar," said ANM Imran Uddin Khan, assistant director of RAB's media wing, on Friday night.

On 17 October, Paritosh of Bara Karimpur Majhipara village under Pirganj upazila reportedly uploaded an insulting picture of the Holy Kaaba Sharif on Facebook which went viral on social media.

Later, a mob rampaged through his village and burned down many houses. Over 60 families were affected during the attack.

Victims claimed that 135 houses were vandalised and 18 houses were set on fire on the day of the incident. Cattle and jewellery were looted. Furniture including houses has been damaged.

Police have arrested at least 56 people so far in connection with the attack.

Paritosh Roy, whose alleged Facebook post triggered the attack, was also arrested from neighbouring district Joypurhat three days ago.