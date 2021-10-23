Attack on Pirganj Hindus was pre-planned: RAB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 01:02 pm

Related News

Attack on Pirganj Hindus was pre-planned: RAB

The elite force arrested Saikat and Robiul during a drive in Tongi, Gazipur on Friday night.

TBS Report
23 October, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2021, 01:02 pm
Photo: RAB
Photo: RAB

The attack on Hindu community in Rangpur's Pirganj was pre-planned, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) revealed in a press briefing today.

The disclosure came a day after arrest of the mastermind behind the attack - Saikat Mandal and his associate Robiul Islam.

"Undergrad student Saikat used to make provocative posts on Facebook regularly. He claimed to be actively involved in politics. After the Cumilla incident, he made another post on Facebook, which reached around 3,000 followers on social media inciting violence. He told Rabiul to use a megaphone to make a provoking speech and gather a mob. After the attack, he went into hiding," said RAB spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin at the RAB media centre in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

He further said, "Prior to the attack and arson, Robiul provoked the villagers with various lies through miking and asked them to gather to take part in the attack. He then gave the responsibility of miking to one of his confidants and led the attack on the Hindu community. Later, he fled the scene." 

Legal actions against them are underway, the RAB official added.

The elite force arrested Saikat and Robiul during a drive in Tongi, Gazipur on Friday night.

Three cases have been filed in connection to the attack so far. 

On 17 October, Paritosh of Bara Karimpur Majhipara village under Pirganj upazila reportedly uploaded an insulting picture of the Holy Kaaba Sharif on Facebook which went viral on social media.

Later, a mob rampaged through his village and burned down many houses. Over 60 families were affected during the attack.

Victims claimed that 135 houses were vandalised and 18 houses were set on fire on the day of the incident. Cattle and jewellery were looted. Furniture including houses has been damaged.

Police have arrested at least 56 people so far in connection with the attack.

Paritosh Roy, whose alleged Facebook post triggered the attack, was also arrested from neighbouring district Joypurhat after the incident.

Top News

Pirganj violence / attack on hindus / Pirganj Attack

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

1d | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

1d | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

1d | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly