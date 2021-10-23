Attack on Pirganj Hindus was pre-planned: RAB

The attack on Hindu community in Rangpur's Pirganj was pre-planned, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) revealed in a press briefing today.

The disclosure came a day after arrest of the mastermind behind the attack - Saikat Mandal and his associate Robiul Islam.

"Undergrad student Saikat used to make provocative posts on Facebook regularly. He claimed to be actively involved in politics. After the Cumilla incident, he made another post on Facebook, which reached around 3,000 followers on social media inciting violence. He told Rabiul to use a megaphone to make a provoking speech and gather a mob. After the attack, he went into hiding," said RAB spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin at the RAB media centre in the capital's Karwan Bazar.

He further said, "Prior to the attack and arson, Robiul provoked the villagers with various lies through miking and asked them to gather to take part in the attack. He then gave the responsibility of miking to one of his confidants and led the attack on the Hindu community. Later, he fled the scene."

Legal actions against them are underway, the RAB official added.

The elite force arrested Saikat and Robiul during a drive in Tongi, Gazipur on Friday night.

Three cases have been filed in connection to the attack so far.

On 17 October, Paritosh of Bara Karimpur Majhipara village under Pirganj upazila reportedly uploaded an insulting picture of the Holy Kaaba Sharif on Facebook which went viral on social media.

Later, a mob rampaged through his village and burned down many houses. Over 60 families were affected during the attack.

Victims claimed that 135 houses were vandalised and 18 houses were set on fire on the day of the incident. Cattle and jewellery were looted. Furniture including houses has been damaged.

Police have arrested at least 56 people so far in connection with the attack.

Paritosh Roy, whose alleged Facebook post triggered the attack, was also arrested from neighbouring district Joypurhat after the incident.