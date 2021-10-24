Poriborton Kori Foundation rebuilds house destroyed in communal violence in Pirganj

Poriborton Kori Foundation has completed its initiative to aid the victims of the vandalism and arson that took place in Pirganj, Rangpur on 17 October.

They are the first organisation to act promptly and rebuild houses in the affected area.

Ahsan Bhuiyan, the president of Poriborton Kori, along with eight student volunteers led by Tanbir Hasan Shaikat from Dhaka University, helped rebuild the houses of the terror-struck villagers.

The team conversed with the affected individuals, recorded information about house measurements, the number of members per household, collected data of their daily income source and budgets and asked them about the losses incurred as a result of the communal upheaval.

The first house to be rebuilt belonged to Sri Shudorshon Chandra Das, which took just 24 hours to build.

The Officer-in-Charge of Pirganj police station and other local authorities were also present and appreciated the initiative taken by Poriborton Kori.

Ahsan Bhuiyan said, "Religious leaders should promote tolerance. For instance, the imams of mosques can promote communal harmony through Friday sermons. Also, we cannot leave every education up to the school. The parents and family members need to ensure that children get the correct orientation from their childhood, to respect every human being and not hurt anybody through words or deeds."

Poriborton Kori is a youth-driven, non-profit organisation in Bangladesh whose aim is to provide subsistence and strengthen the support system towards vulnerable individuals and endangered communities.