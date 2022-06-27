Padma Bridge plotters are enemies of the nation: High Court

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 10:27 pm

Padma Bridge plotters are enemies of the nation: High Court

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 10:27 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The High Court also suspects there was a conspiracy behind the World Bank's pulling out of the Padma Bridge funding and it has termed the conspirators anti-state elements.

The High Court yesterday said those conspirators should be tracked down.

"If there was no conspiracy, then why did the World Bank suspend its funding?" the division bench of the court comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque said on Monday during a hearing on a rule it had issued five years ago.

"The Padma Bridge is our national asset. It is our pride. Those who are against the development of such national interests are enemies of the nation, enemies of the country. They need to be identified," it added.

The court will hold a further hearing on the matter on Tuesday.

On 15 February 2017, the High Court issued the rule, asking the Cabinet, law, home, and communication secretaries, the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the inspector general of police to reply in two weeks as to why a commission of inquiry should not be formed to detect the conspirators.

The suo moto rule – issued by a High Court bench comprising Justice Quazi Reza-Ul Hoque and Justice Mohammad Ullah – came after several national dailies had published reports on the plotters.

The World Bank and other donors backtracked on financing the Padma Multipurpose Bridge project after allegations of corruption were brought against senior government officials and ministers, the court said, citing the reports, adding that it seriously hit the dignity of the nation.

The Anti-Corruption Commission and other agencies investigated the matter and found the allegations were false, it added.

