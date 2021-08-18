Munia suicide case: Bashundhara MD cleared of charges

Court

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 07:34 pm

Related News

Munia suicide case: Bashundhara MD cleared of charges

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order after accepting the final probe report in Munia suicide case

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 07:34 pm
Munia suicide case: Bashundhara MD cleared of charges

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday cleared Bashundhara Managing Director, Sayem Sobhan Anvir from the charges of abetment of suicide in a case filed over the death of college girl Mosarat Jahan Munia.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order after accepting the final probe report that had dropped the name of lone accused Sayem Sobhan Anvir from the Munia suicide case.

Earlier on Tuesday, Munia's elder sister filed a no-confidence petition against the final probe report that was submitted to the court on 19 July.

The court also rejected the no-confidence petition filed by the plaintiff.

On 26 April, police recovered the body of Munia and seized her six dairies from a flat in Gulshan in the capital.

Later, victim's elder sister filed a case against Sayem Sobhan Anvir accusing him of "abetment of suicide" who reportedly had love affair with Munia.

The victim developed a relationship with Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir two years back and the influential businessmen often visited her flat.

Sayem also faced a travel ban imposed by a Dhaka court as he is the lone accused in the case filed by Nusrat.

Bangladesh / Top News

Munia suicide / Munia suicide case / Munia's death / Bashundhara MD cleared of charges / Bashundhara MD / Sayem Sobhan Anvir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

2h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

2h | Videos
Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

2h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan