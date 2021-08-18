Munia suicide case: Bashundhara MD cleared of charges

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday cleared Bashundhara Managing Director, Sayem Sobhan Anvir from the charges of abetment of suicide in a case filed over the death of college girl Mosarat Jahan Munia.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court passed the order after accepting the final probe report that had dropped the name of lone accused Sayem Sobhan Anvir from the Munia suicide case.

Earlier on Tuesday, Munia's elder sister filed a no-confidence petition against the final probe report that was submitted to the court on 19 July.

The court also rejected the no-confidence petition filed by the plaintiff.

On 26 April, police recovered the body of Munia and seized her six dairies from a flat in Gulshan in the capital.

Later, victim's elder sister filed a case against Sayem Sobhan Anvir accusing him of "abetment of suicide" who reportedly had love affair with Munia.

The victim developed a relationship with Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir two years back and the influential businessmen often visited her flat.

Sayem also faced a travel ban imposed by a Dhaka court as he is the lone accused in the case filed by Nusrat.