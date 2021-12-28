Murder, rape case against Bashundhara MD: Probe report submission deferred again to 16 Jan

A Dhaka court on Tuesday deferred to 16 January the submission date of the probe report in a case filed against Bashundhara Group MD Sayem Sobhan Anvir and seven others over the rape and murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara fixed the fresh date as Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) failed to submit the report on the day.

With this, the court deferred the submission of probe report in the case for six times.

On 26 April, police recovered the body of the 21-year-old college student hanging from a ceiling fan of her bedroom in a Gulshan flat.

Munia's elder sister, Nusrat Jahan Tania, filed a case against Anvir that night accusing him of incitement to suicide.

According to Tania, her sister, Munia, was in a relationship with Anvir who regularly visited her at the Gulshan apartment.

On 19 July, the investigating officer of the case Abul Hasan, also the officer-in-charge of Gulshan Police Station, submitted a final report to the court giving a clean chit to Anvir.

On 6 September, Munia's sister Tania filed a rape and murder case against the Bashundhara Group MD Anvir and seven others with Dhaka's 8th Tribunal for Prevention of Women and Children's Repression.

The court, after recording the complaint, directed the PBI to submit a report on it.

The seven other accused in the case are: Bashundhara Group's Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan Shah Alam, Shah Alam's wife Afroza Begum; Anvir's wife Sabrina Sayem; Faria Mahbub Piyasha; Saifa Rahman Mim; landlord of the flat where the victim was staying, Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon and his wife Sharmim Akhter.