Militants threaten to kill tribunal judge in Tangail

A militant group has sent a letter threatening to kill Khaleda Yasmin, a judge of the Tangail Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal.

They also threatened to kill her relative who is working in the process server of the court, if they fail to kill her.

According to court sources, the letter came to Judge Khaleda Yasmin in an envelope on Thursday from one Jubayer Rahman.

"You (Khaleda) have given verdicts in many big cases since you came to the Women and Children's Court. It has caused a great loss to our people. So, for the sake of Allah, if you love your life, then get yourself transferred from Tangail. If you don't listen, we will kill you," the letter read.

The letter also claimed that some lawyers and staffs of the court are cooperating with the unnamed militant outfit.

Judge Khaleda Yasmin, said she and her family are in a state of panic after receiving the letter.

Tangail Superintendent of Police, Sanjit Kumar Roy said the law enforcers have been informed about the letter. "They are scrutinizing the matter seriously while security of Judge Khaleda Yasmin and her family has been strengthened," he said.

Tangail RAB-12 Company Commander, Lt Abdullah Al Mamun said RAB men are working on the issue seriously.