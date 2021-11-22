Controversial observation: Kamrunnahar appears before SC

Court

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:18 pm

Related News

Controversial observation: Kamrunnahar appears before SC

TBS Report
22 November, 2021, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2021, 02:18 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Mosammat Kamrunnahar, who was relieved from Dhaka's Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 after a controversial observation, today appeared before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Earlier, she was stripped of her judicial powers over her observation that police should not record a rape case 72 hours after the offence.

On 11 November, she acquitted Shafat Ahmed, the son of an Apan Jewellers owner, and four others of charges of raping two university students at the Raintree hotel in Dhaka's Banani in 2017.

She was summoned to explain why she granted bail to the accused in the rape case despite a stay order of apex court.

She entered the courtroom of the Appellate Division around 9:30am on Monday.

Later, a bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain held a hearing.

However, the results of the hearing could not be known immediately.

Previously, during the hearing of the Raintree hotel rape case she questioned the characters of the two victims and acquitted the accused citing lack of evidence against them.

The observations during the verdict drew huge criticism from various sections of society.

Later on 14 November, she was withdrawn from her judgeship and attached to the Law and Justice Division, according to a gazette notification issued by the division.

Kamrunnahar also granted bail to a suspect in another case ignoring the Supreme Court's (SC) order to stay the bail in 2020.

Bangladesh / Top News

Judge Kamrunnahar / Raintree Hotel rape case / Supreme Court (SC) / Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

1d | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
Meet the small wonder beatboxer Niloy from Chattogram

Meet the small wonder beatboxer Niloy from Chattogram

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan