BASIC Bank scam: HC seeks money recovery update info 

Court

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 10:18 pm

Related News

BASIC Bank scam: HC seeks money recovery update info 

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan has to provide the information in writing within a week.

TBS Report
11 August, 2021, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2021, 10:18 pm
BASIC Bank scam: HC seeks money recovery update info 

The High Court (HC) directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit updated info on money recovery in the cases filed over the Basic Bank scam.

"How much money has been recovered in the cases over money embezzlement from the Basic Bank?" the court asked the Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan has been asked to provide the information in writing within a week.

The bench of ​​Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order during the hearing of a bail plea of Mohammad Ali Chaedhury, an accused in the cases filed over the BASIC Bank scam.

Seven separate petitions were on the cause list today for rule hearing regarding his bail in seven cases.

Following the preliminary hearing, the High Court issued a ruling asking why the accused should not be granted bail.

The court granted bail to Mohammad Ali in two cases and adjourned the bail hearings in five other cases for a week.  The court has fixed 18 August for the next hearing.

A total 4,500 crore was laundered by BASIC Bank through loan forgeries between 2009 and 2013 in the single biggest loan scam of Bangladesh's history.

In 2015, the ACC filed 61 cases regarding the loan scam. Investigations into none of the cases have yet been completed.

Saky-01732906105

Bangladesh / Top News

Basic Bank scam / HC seeks money recovery update / HC / Anti-Corruption Commission / ACC Case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

TBS Stories: A torchbearer for mental health

7h | Videos
From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

From footpath to Facebook: Habib Chacha’s legendary book stall goes tech

7h | Videos
TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

TBS Today: Deposit rates cannot go lower than inflation

2d | Videos
Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

Covid-19 mass vaccination: How will it reach the masses?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Managing Director of City Bank Limited Mashrur Arefin. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Bangladesh

City Bank MD Mashrur denies gifting car to Pori Moni

2
Top 5 Preaching Channels
Panorama

How religious preachers are taking hold of YouTube in Bangladesh

3
Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 
Economy

Evaly demands video clips of tearing cheques for refunds 

4
BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership
Glitz

BFAA suspends Pori Moni's membership

5
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS.
Sports

BD vs AUS: Tigers fight hard but lose fourth T20I by 3 wickets

6
Five brand new cars under 18 lakh
Wheels

Five brand new cars under 18 lakh