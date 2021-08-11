BASIC Bank scam: HC seeks money recovery update info 

The High Court (HC) directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit updated info on money recovery in the cases filed over the Basic Bank scam.

"How much money has been recovered in the cases over money embezzlement from the Basic Bank?" the court asked the Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan has been asked to provide the information in writing within a week.

The bench of ​​Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order during the hearing of a bail plea of Mohammad Ali Chaedhury, an accused in the cases filed over the BASIC Bank scam.

Seven separate petitions were on the cause list today for rule hearing regarding his bail in seven cases.

Following the preliminary hearing, the High Court issued a ruling asking why the accused should not be granted bail.

The court granted bail to Mohammad Ali in two cases and adjourned the bail hearings in five other cases for a week. The court has fixed 18 August for the next hearing.

A total 4,500 crore was laundered by BASIC Bank through loan forgeries between 2009 and 2013 in the single biggest loan scam of Bangladesh's history.

In 2015, the ACC filed 61 cases regarding the loan scam. Investigations into none of the cases have yet been completed.

