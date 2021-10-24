Country’s largest radioisotope production facility set up at BSMMU

· Cancer scanning PET-CT machines set up in BSMMU and DMC

· Public hospital offers PET-CT tests at Tk20,000-Tk25,000

· Cost is Tk55,000 in private hospital

Largest and first government cyclotron machine set up at BSMMU

Bangladesh reached a milestone in diagnostic and therapeutic nuclear medicine as the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC) began producing radioisotopes to provide affordable cancer treatment.

The BAEC has set up the largest and first government cyclotron machine in the National Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (NINMAS) in the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) campus premises.

Apart from this, two Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET-CT) machines have been installed in the NINMAS and another at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) to conduct cancer screening tests.

Science and Technology Minister Architect Yafesh Osman inaugurated the facilities for affordable cancer treatment on Sunday.

"With this infrastructural development, the general people of the country will largely be benefited in getting advanced cancer treatment," said Yafesh Osman.

He also said that this service will gradually be brought to other government hospitals.

The infrastructure was set up under a project titled "PET-CT Installation with Cyclotron Facility".

At the inauguration ceremony, BAEC Chairman Prof Dr Md Sanowar Hossain said that the cost of cancer treatment will decrease due to the development.

"Earlier, patients had to spend a huge amount of money for cancer treatment as the radioisotope had to be purchased from a private hospital. But now, we are supplying radioisotope to public and private hospitals at a very low cost," he said.

Dr Nurul Islam, project director, said cancer could now be detected at the government hospital for a cost between Tk20,000-Tk25,000, instead of Tk50,000, which was charged by private hospitals.

Dr Shamim Momtaz Ferdousi Begum, director and head of the PET-CT Division of NINMAS, said that the new facilities would help provide the most advanced treatment for cancer.

"In developed countries, cancer treatment is considered incomplete without PET-CT, because cancer treatment varies from patient to patient based on the disease stage and condition, and to know those more accurately, PET-CT scan is a must," she said.

She also said that with the introduction of the new medical equipment, procured through government funding, cancer treatment in Bangladesh will get a significant boost.

The PET-CT is being used for diagnosing 90% of cancer diseases. In Bangladesh, however, only United Hospital had both scanning and radioisotope producing infrastructure with a limited capacity.

Medinova and Evervare have the PET-CT scanning machine, but not the isotope machine.

Cancer treatment in private hospitals and in foreign countries can be very costly.

According to the Globocan 2020 data, almost 1.56 lakh new cancer patients are diagnosed in Bangladesh each year and 1.08 lakh people die from cancer.