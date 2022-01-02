ACC to sue top BIWTC officials for embezzling over Tk5.5 crore 

Corruption

TBS Report
02 January, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 04:02 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to sue top officials of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) for embezzling over Tk5.5 crore while purchasing 10 fog lights for the Mawa and Aricha ferry terminals.

The case will be filed in the next two days by ACC Assistant Director Md Saiduzzaman, said commission sources on Sunday.

BIWTC officials tested fog lights in summer daylight!

The accused are – Dr Gyan Ranjan Sheel, former  BIWTC chairman and director (technical), Captain Shawkat Sardar and Nurul Huda, BIWTC general managers (GM), Pankaj Kumar Pal, shipping ministry deputy secretary, Engineer Md Rahmat Ullah, former GM (mechanical) of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation (BSFIC), Engineer Md Nasir Uddin, manager (mechanical) of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC), and Omar Ali, owner of Messrs. Johnny Corporation.
 

