Constable recruitment exam rescheduled due to cyclone Dana

The verification of documents and field exams for Trainee Recruit Constables (TRC) in several districts have been rescheduled due to the impact of cyclone Dana.

According to a press release from the Police Headquarters today (24 October), the exams, initially scheduled for 25 to 27 October, will now be held from 29 to 31 October. The venue for the exams remains unchanged.

The decision was made to ensure the safety of the candidates and exam personnel, as adverse weather conditions have affected the relevant districts. Candidates are advised to stay updated with any further announcements from the authorities.