Bangladesh spared from damage as Cyclone Dana weakens

Police personnel stand guard ashore near a damaged shop at a beach in Balasore on 24 October 24, hours before cyclone Dana hit the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. Photo: AFP

Cyclone Dana made landfall in coastal Odisha, India, after midnight on Thursday, bringing heavy rainfall and winds of 100-110 km/h. However, Bangladesh has been spared from major storms or disasters, as the cyclone has begun to weaken following its landfall.

On Friday (25 October) morning, the sky over the capital was slightly overcast, but by the afternoon, the sun made an appearance. The weather conditions in Chattogram, Barishal, and Khulna divisions are currently stable.

After experiencing cloudy weather from 23 October morning, light rain was reported until 24 October afternoon, accompanied by gusty winds in some areas. However, by Friday evening, most regions had seen a cessation of rain, returning to normal weather patterns.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said that Cyclone Dana, which had been located over the Northwest Bay and the adjacent coasts of Odisha and West Bengal, moved north-northwestward, crossing the North Odisha coast around 3am Friday and subsequently weakening into a cyclonic storm, and then into a deep depression.

The cyclone is expected to continue moving west-northwest and gradually weaken further. While gusty or squally winds may still affect North Bay, maritime ports, and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, the BMD has reassured that the likelihood of major storms is minimal.

Meteorologist Md Omar Faruq from BMD said, "The cyclone converted to deep depression and stayed in India's Odisha area. So, there is no heavy rain forecast in Bangladesh. In Khulna, Jashore, Satkhira, Mongla, and surrounding areas, light rainfall may occur, but not heavy rainfall."

He also noted that rainfall would decrease day by day, along with a drop in temperature.

BMD's Friday evening bulletin indicated that "light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi and Khulna divisions and one or two places across Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions."

The highest rainfall recorded on Friday was 82mm in Chuadanga, followed by 49mm in Koyra, 40mm in Mongla, 35mm in Khulna, and 32mm in Jashore.

As for the Indian Meteorological Department, they confirmed that the landfall process was complete, and the cyclone was gradually weakening into a depression as it moved inland.