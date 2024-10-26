Cyclone Dana turns into land depression

Fishermen attempt to bring their boat back to shore during high tide before Cyclone Dana makes landfall in Bhadrak district in the eastern state of Odisha, India, October 24, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

Cyclone "Dana" over North Odisha and adjoining area moved and weakened North-Northwestwards and now lies over the same area as a land depression.

It is likely to move West-Northwestwards further and weaken gradually and will become insignificant, said a Met office bulletin today (26 October).

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at a few places over Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and at one or two places over Barishal, Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions and weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country," it said.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

