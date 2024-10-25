All maritime ports asked to hoist Signal-3

Bangladesh Meteorological Department today asked all maritime ports of the country to keep hoisted cautionary signal no three.

The advice was given as Severe Cyclonic Storm DANA crossed North Odisha of India and is likely to move west-northwestward to affect coastal areas of Bangladesh.

"Under the influence of the cyclone gusty/squally wind is likely to affect north bay, maritime ports and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh," a special weather bulletin of Met said.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra has been asked to keep hoisted local cautionary signal no-3, it said.

All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till tomorrow morning.

Due to the influence of the cyclone, Dana Khulna division has experienced heavy downpours and met office recorded 76 millimetres of rainfall over the last 24 hours.

As precautionary measures, the government had taken all measures in the coastal areas to deal with the storm.

According to the Indian meteorological department, DANA now weakened into a cyclonic storm over north coastal Odisha.