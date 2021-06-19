“Connect the Dots Foundation” founder Tanvir Shahriar Rimon receives “Covid Hero Award” from Rotary International

Tanvir Shahriar Rimon, former president of the Rotary Club of Aristocrats and CEO of Ranks FC Properties Ltd, has received the "Covid Hero Award" from Rotary International.

Tanvir Shahriar Rimon was presented with the award at the Rotary International's Public Image Conference at a five-star hotel in the capital's Banani area on Friday afternoon. Rotary International's current advisory panel along with around 200 Rotarians were present at the program.

During the conference, Rotary international gave awards and certificates to Rotarians for their contributions to the betterment of the society and people of the country during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rimon received this award for his courageous and humane role in founding the "Connect the Dots Foundation" during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Receiving this prestigious award from Rotary International, Tanvir Shahriar Rimon said, "I am dedicating this award to all the volunteers who are dedicated to the cause of welfare." He thanked Rotary International for this recognition.

During the pandemic, Tanvir Shahriar Rimon launched a Facebook-based live show called "Connect the Dots" to help raise awareness among people about coronavirus and various other burning issues. A total of 25 episodes were aired online.

Along with the live shows, Tanvir helped raised money through live fundraising programs for the Chattogram field hospital and auctioned off singer Imran's ukelele to raise money for providing relief assistance to underprivileged people all around the country.