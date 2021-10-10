New rotary club starts journey in Chattogram

A new Rotary club, named "Rotary club of Chattogram Smile" has been formed on Saturday.

The new club has been chartered on August 30, 2021 from its mother organisation Rotary International.

The club has received a new committee consisting of 45 members, where Md Alamgir and Nusrat Jahan were made president and secretary respectively, said a press release.

Abu Faiz Khan Chowdhury, district governor of the rotary club, inaugurated the activities of the international service organisation as the chief guest at a hotel in Chattogram.

Abu Faiz Khan Chowdhury said that new feathers have been added to the Rotary field to eradicate polio in the world.

"This organisation will play a role in making the people smile for the benefit of the society."

Md Alamgir, the new president of Rotary club of Chattogram Smile, presided over the programme.

Past district governor Ataur Rahman Pir, District Governor Elect Ruhela Khan Chowdhury, District Governor Nominee Engineer Matiur Rahman, Former District Governor Abdul Ahad, Dilnashi Mohsin, Additional Tax Commissioner Samina Islam, Rotary District Deputy Governor Amdadul Azia, Assistant Governor Jamal Uddin, Divisional Forest Officer Shofiqul Islam, Rotarian Nazrul Islam Nantu, Saniul Islam, Amzad Hossain, Arshadul Islam among others were present at the ceremony.