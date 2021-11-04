Street child turned philanthropist: Motalib honoured as 'Champion of Girls'

Motalib Weijters. Photo: Courtesy

Rotary International awarded six of its members, including Bangladeshi-Dutch Motalib Weijters, with the title of "Champion of Girls' Empowerment" on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October.

The founder of Bangladesh Land Development Project Foundation (SLOPB), Motalib Weijters from the Netherlands was born in Bauphal upazila of Patuakhali, Bangladesh.

Anyone who knows Mutalib's journey can tell why he is determined to eradicate cervical cancer and improve the condition of women in Bangladesh.

On, 29 September 1995, the popular magazine show "Ittyadi" first released an informative documentary about a street child turned philanthropist, Motalib Weijters, noted a press release.

In 1976, the five-year-old Motalib escaped from his house due to extreme hunger and poverty. After two years of agony, Motalib was fortunately adopted by a Dutch couple from a foster home in Dhanmondi and took him to Holland or "paradise" as he recalls.

After spending 17 years in Holland, Motalib had visited Bangladesh in 1994 in search of his family. With the help of Hanif Sanket, Motalib reunited with his long-lost mother in Bauphal.

In 1995, Motalib visited Bangladesh again with his wife Ingrid and founded the NGO SLOPB in Bauphal of Patuakhali district in Bangladesh and devoted himself toward improving the condition of the people of his native area.

Motalib's organization has established 100's of tubewell and toilets in his area.

It also spread awareness among people about hygiene, health and sanitization.

Motalib also built Ingrid Memorial Hospital in memory of his wife who passed away in 2013.

Ittyadi has aired follow-up episodes on Motalib and his organization multiple times. During an episode filmed in Patuakhali district in 2019, Ittyadi showcased the update of his organization.

Motalib's NGO has now spread to eight upazillas.

He has helped raise awareness about cervical cancer among 125,000 people through Ingrid Memorial Hospital.

Member of Dhaka Rotary club Momtaz Chowdhury, Philippine's Milfred Fragade, Brazil's Eleni Cruiz, Kenya's lydia Njoroge and India's Srinidhi SU also bagged the title of "Champion of Girls' Empowerment" alongside Motalib.

Rotary members develop and implement sustainable projects to fight disease, promote peace, support education, provide clean water, save mothers and children, grow local economies and protect the environment. Over $5.3 billion has been awarded through The Rotary Foundation to support these programs worldwide, reports APN News.