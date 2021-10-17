Communal violence: Mass rally to be held in Cumilla Monday

A mass rally has been organized in Cumilla protesting the recent incidents of communal violence in different parts of the country.

Cumilla 6 MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar will lead the demonstration that is scheduled to be held at 3pm on Monday.

Along with the leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League, local representatives of different government, non-government institutions, and student bodies will participate in the rally.

Cumilla Puja Udjapan Committee, during a human chain formed in the district's Kandirpar Pubali Chattar area on Saturday, urged the authorities concerned to quickly identify and arrest those responsible for all the violence.

Meanwhile, Cumilla Sammilito Nagorik Udyog, the same day, held a rally in the district demanding swift probe and justice into the attacks and incidents of vandalism and arson at Durga Puja mandaps and temples in the country.

Earlier, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning the Holy Quran '' at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla on Wednesday (13 September).

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts of the country.

