DMP chief to inspect security measures at puja mandaps in Dhaka

Bangladesh

BSS
08 October, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2023, 07:22 pm

He informed the Sanatan Hindu leaders that tight security measures would be taken keeping in mind the current political situation

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman today assured that he will inspect the security measures of all puja mandaps in the city soon.

"I will inspect all the puja mandaps to find out any security lapses. Please inform the police as soon as possible if there is any information of wrongdoing," he said while addressing a traffic and security coordination meeting on the occasion of the Durga Puja celebration at the DMP headquarters on Sunday (8 OCtober).

In the meeting, he greeted the Sanatan Hindu leaders on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja and said tight security measures would be taken keeping in mind the current political situation.

"In every puja mandap, adequate number of police personnel will be deployed alongside the leaders of the Puja Udjapon committee to ensure that no disruptions occur," the DMP chief said.

Besides, security checklists will be signed by senior officials during their inspection. Regarding the work of volunteers, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Inspector Investigation of concerned police station will give necessary instructions, he added.

Habibur Rahman said, "Bangladesh is a place of communal harmony. All citizens of the country want a non-communal and peaceful Bangladesh. That's why any kind of adversity should be faced together to move forward."

At the beginning of the meeting, Joint Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar presented the security plan during the Sharodiya Durgotsab.

In the meeting, he requested to install high-quality of Close Circuit cameras in every temple, ensure adequate number of volunteers wearing prescribed dress or visible ID cards, stop playing music during Azan and Namaj.

DMP Additional Commissioners Dr Khandkar Mahid Uddin; Md Munibur Rahman; CTTC chief Md Asaduzzaman; Detective Branch chief Mohammad Harun or Rashid, President and General Secretary of Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad J L Bhowmik and Prof Chandra Nath Poddar, Hindu leaders including President and General Secretary of Dhaka Mohanagar Puja Udjapon Committee, representatives of various intelligence agencies and Power Development Board, Dhaka WASA, Dhaka North and South City Corporation, Health Directorate and the Police Headquarters were present.

Sharodiya Durgotsab will begin through Mahalaya on 14 October and the main festival will begin on 20 October and end on 24 October with Bijoya Dashami and Bisarjon (emersion).

