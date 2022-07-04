Commercial building inspection begins in Dhaka 

Integrated inspection teams led by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) have started inspecting multi-storey commercial buildings (market buildings) in Dhaka North and South City Corporation area.

Initially, 11 integrated inspection and monitoring teams were formed to inspect 1,072 buildings in the capital.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) is providing overall support for the smooth execution of inspection activities, said a press release.

On Monday, the Gulshan Pink City Shopping Complex in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and the Gausia Market in the South City Corporation area were inspected by Team-6 and Team-9, respectively.

These inspection activities are being carried out through a new checklist containing 82 questions.

On the eve of the inspection, Inspector General (IG) of DIFE Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed addressed the members of both inspection teams Srama Bhaban in the capital today.

The IG of DIFE said, "To identify structural, electrical, fire safety and other defects of the establishments, the inspectors will inspect the multi-storied commercial buildings (market buildings) cordially and cooperatively with the establishments' authorities."

Further action will be taken based on the inspection report, he added.

The integrated teams include members from the DIFE, the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense, the Department of Environment, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Architecture, and the Department of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited.

Also, the Department of Explosives, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited, Dhaka Power Distribution Company, and Dhaka North and South City Corporations are the team members.

