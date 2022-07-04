Commercial building inspection begins in Dhaka 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 05:19 pm

Related News

Commercial building inspection begins in Dhaka 

TBS Report
04 July, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2022, 05:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Integrated inspection teams led by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) have started inspecting multi-storey commercial buildings (market buildings) in Dhaka North and South City Corporation area. 

Initially, 11 integrated inspection and monitoring teams were formed to inspect 1,072 buildings in the capital.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) is providing overall support for the smooth execution of inspection activities, said a press release.

On Monday, the Gulshan Pink City Shopping Complex in the Dhaka North City Corporation area and the Gausia Market in the South City Corporation area were inspected by Team-6 and Team-9, respectively. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

These inspection activities are being carried out through a new checklist containing 82 questions. 

On the eve of the inspection, Inspector General (IG) of DIFE Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed addressed the members of both inspection teams Srama Bhaban in the capital today. 

The IG of DIFE said, "To identify structural, electrical, fire safety and other defects of the establishments, the inspectors will inspect the multi-storied commercial buildings (market buildings) cordially and cooperatively with the establishments' authorities." 

Further action will be taken based on the inspection report, he added. 

The integrated teams include members from the DIFE, the Department of Fire Service and Civil Defense, the Department of Environment, the Department of Public Works, the Department of Architecture, and the Department of Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited. 

Also, the Department of Explosives, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited, Dhaka Power Distribution Company, and Dhaka North and South City Corporations are the team members.
 

Top News

Inspection / Bida

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last month Swapan Kumar Biswas, the acting principal of Mirzapur United College, was forced to wear a garland of shoes for ‘hurting religious sentiments.’ Photo: Collected

Where do teachers rank in our society?

6h | Panorama
Japanese Ambassador Naoki Ito. Sketch: TBS

'The game-changing projects are in line with the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt initiative'

8h | Panorama
A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

1d | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Jahangirnagar University protest recent harassment of teachers

3h | Videos
Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

Sanitary Napkin vending machines makes life easier for CU students

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Covid deaths, cases again on the rise

5h | Videos
Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

Is the Western intention to defeat Russia through Ukraine successful?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation