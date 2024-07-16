BCL turns up at TSC as protesters gather at Central Shaheed Minar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 July, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 04:32 pm

BCL members at the TSC area on 15 July. Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS
Members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have gathered in the TSC area of Dhaka University to conduct their pre-announced rally. 

Many of them could be seen standing wearing helmets and holding sticks. 

The student wing of the ruling Awami League began its protest rally at 3:45pm. 

BCL activists from Dhaka Metropolitan North, Dhaka College, Titumir College and other units have joined the programme.

At the same time, protesting students started gathering at the Central Shaheed Minar premises to stage their demonstration, as per their pre-scheduled announcement, protesting the attack on students and demanding quota reform.

Protesting students at Central Shaheed Minar on 15 July. Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS
Protesting students at Central Shaheed Minar on 15 July. Photo: Md Belal Hossen/TBS

The students, mostly armed with bamboo and hockey sticks, arrived  at the Shaheed Minar at around 4pm.

A group of students marched from the Shahidullah Hall and held a sit-in programme there.

AL leaders in DU campus

Leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League have also joined the BCL rally in front of the Raju Sculpture in Dhaka University. 

They have been in position for a few hours. 

Speaking to The Business Standard, Dhaka South Ward-21 Councilor Mohammad Asaduzzaman said, "We have taken a position here so that no one can create any untoward situation. If the agitators do any activity that affects the movement of people, we will suppress it strictly. It is better if they protest peacefully, otherwise we will look into the matter."

