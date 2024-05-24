Chuadanga's temperature reaches 40°C after 18 days, people struggle with sweltering heat

Bangladesh

The peak temperature of 40°C was recorded at 3pm today (24 May), with the air's humidity at 42%.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

After 18 days, the temperature in Chuadanga has soared to 40°C, causing significant discomfort among residents due to the high humidity levels.

The heatwave, characterised by humidity ranging from 40-60%, has left people struggling to cope with the sweltering conditions. The peak temperature of 40°C was recorded at 3pm today (24 May), with the air's humidity at 42%.

Rakibul Hasan, a senior observer at the Chuadanga Weather Office, said the temperature had been fluctuating between 32-39°C over the past 18 days.

Yesterday (23 May), the highest temperature of the district was 38.4°C at 6pm, with a humidity level of 56%. Earlier this month, the temperature peaked at 42.8°C on 1 May and 37.2°C on 6 May.

The highest temperature of this season, 43.7°C, was recorded in Chuadanga on 30 April. The weather office indicates that the oppressive heat will likely persist until there is rainfall.

The heatwave has led to an increased discomfort level, making daily activities challenging. Despite seeking shade or staying under fans, residents find no respite from the heat.

The extreme heat has also severely impacted the lives of labourers and low-income individuals.

Taslim Ahmed Firoz, a lawyer at the Chuadanga Judge Court, said, "The heat is unbearable both day and night. Going outside feels like a challenge, and I have to return home quickly after court to avoid heatstroke. Even children are distressed by this oppressive heat, which feels worse now than when the temperature was 43°C."

Abdul Sheikh, a resident of Buzrukgorgoripara, expressed his discomfort, saying, "I can't find comfort anywhere in this oppressive heat. My body is drenched in sweat. We won't get relief until it rains."

