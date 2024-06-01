Chuadanga-Dhaka to see direct rail connectivity via Padma Bridge in July

Starting in July, residents of Chuadanga district will have direct train access to Dhaka, reducing travel time to just five hours.

The Bangladesh Railway is resuming direct rail service on the Dhaka-Darshana route via the Padma Bridge, a move anticipated to benefit commuters greatly.

A media release from the Railway's Western region announced that a pair of trains will run on this route. The first train will depart Darshana for Dhaka around 7am, arriving at noon.

It will then leave Dhaka at 1pm, reaching Darshana by 4pm. The second train will operate from 4:30pm to 9:40pm and from 11:55pm to 5am the following morning.

In addition, three trains — Chitra, Benapole, and Sundarban Express — will operate from Jashore's Rupdia or Padmabila to Dhaka via Kushtia, Mobarakganj, and Kotchandpur through the Padma Bridge.

Bangladesh Railway operates local, mail, commuter, and intercity trains. Fares range from Tk0.39 per km for local trains to Tk1.95 per km for air-conditioned intercity trains.

Abdullah Al Mamun, a Dhaka-bound passenger at Chuadanga Rail Station, expressed optimism: "The train line is divided into two parts. If these two trains start, we will benefit from the passenger tickets and hopefully get tickets on time. Besides, it will take less time to go to Dhaka."

However, local businesses have concerns. A hotel owner near Chuadanga station said, "Our business will decrease because no one will stay in the hotel at that time."

Karim Mia, a van puller, echoed these concerns, fearing a loss of passengers and income with the new train services.

Conversely, some see clear benefits. Abu Sayeed, an advocate from Darshana, highlighted the convenience: "With the introduction of two new trains, people like us working in Dhaka will benefit as we will be able to travel to Dhaka and return home within the same day."

A ticket checker, speaking anonymously, said, "Once the master plan of the railway authorities is implemented, it will be very beneficial for us. It will be easier for the passengers of Darshana checkpost to reach their destination quickly."

Mintu Kumar Roy, booking assistant at Darshana, confirmed the master plan's launch in July, noting significant benefits from the new route's activities. Mizanur Rahman, station master of Chuadanga, added that a new schedule will be made as three trains on this route will travel to Dhaka via Jashore.