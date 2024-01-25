China is an important dev and strategic partner of Bangladesh: PM Hasina

UNB
25 January, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 12:56 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (25 January) hoped that China would have a more impactful role during the tenure of her new government to implement its development programmes.

"China is one of the most important development and strategic partners of Bangladesh. We hope that during the new government's tenure China will help us more than the previous times to help continue the development journey of Bangladesh," she said.

The prime minister said this while Chinese central Deputy Minister of International Division Sun Haiyan called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

Prime minister's speech writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters after the call.

