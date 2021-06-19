Chief Justice calls for speedy disposal of rape cases

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
19 June, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2021, 07:01 pm

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain. Photo: Collected
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain. Photo: Collected

 Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Saturday asked judges to swiftly and properly dispose of women and children rape and abuse cases. 

"Rapists can be punished right away if the testimony of the victim is credible. Every effort must be made to accelerate trials of these cases," he said at a discussion arranged by the National Human Rights Commission's national inquiry committee on preventing violence against women and children. 

In his speech as the chief guest, the chief justice also urged judges not to make delays in delivering verdicts in such cases. 

"I hope the court will not be influenced by anyone while handling rape cases. If necessary, the victim should be compensated. We need to make sure that innocent people are not punished and that criminals are not spared," he added. 

National Human Rights Commission Chairperson Nasima Begum urged the authorities concerned to implement case verdicts quickly. 

The meeting was attended by district and sessions judges of 64 districts, judges of all women and children repression prevention tribunals, chief judicial magistrates, and chief metropolitan magistrates.
 

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain

