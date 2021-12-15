Chief justice calls for enacting befitting law to recruit SC judges

The country's 22nd Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain is retiring on 30 December and Wednesday was his last-working day

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain. Photo: Collected
Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain urged the lawmakers to enact a befitting law, in line with the constitution, to recruit judges for the Supreme Court.
 
Appreciating the government's planning for such an act, he said it would make the process of the justice appointment easier, faster and more transparent.
 
The outgoing chief justice came up with the remarks at his farewell programme organised by the Attorney General's Office and the Supreme Court Bar Association on Wednesday.

He believes that act would dispel the "false notion" of the people about irregularities in the recruitment process.
 
The country's 22nd Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain is retiring on 30 December, and Wednesday was his last working day before the Supreme Court would go on winter vacation for 14 days from December 19.

At the event, he said that the country had fewer judges against the case pile-up.
"It is undeniable that our number of judges is insufficient considering the number of cases.
 
"The growing number of cases is a big challenge for us. Judges need to work hard to reduce the case-clutter and increase people's confidence," said the chief justice.

To clear the backlog fast, it is necessary to double the number of judges in lower and higher courts," he said.

Mentioning that the faith of people is the key source of an independent judicial system, Syed Mahmud Hossain urges the judges to become morally stronger, aware of technological advancement, changing acts, and social values.
 

