RainTree hotel rape verdict: Judge stripped off judicial authority

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
14 November, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 10:20 am

Related News

RainTree hotel rape verdict: Judge stripped off judicial authority

TBS Report 
14 November, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 10:20 am
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain today revoked the judicial power of Judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar of Dhaka 7th Tribunal for Prevention of Women and Children Repression. 

The high court has sent a letter to the law ministry to remove her from the tribunal and attach to the ministry. 

Earlier on 11 November, Kamrunnahar had asked the police not to receive a case if a rape victim shows up at the police station more than 72 hours after the incident.

She gave the observation while acquitting all five accused in the Banani double rape case, Safat Ahmed- son of Apan Jewellers owner Dildar Ahmed, Shadman Sakif and Nayeem Ashraf alias Halim, Billal Hossain and Rahmat Ali, due to lack of evidence. 

The observation drew huge criticism from various sections of society. 

University teachers and students, women's rights activists, professionals and artists, as well as men and women from different walks of life brought out a procession on early Friday with banners, placards and festoons in protest.

Titled "Shekol Bhangar Padajatra" (A march to break the shackles), the participants of the rally also demanded Section 155 (4) of Evidence Act 1872, which allows a rape accused to question the character of a victim, to be repealed. 

Protesters questioned if the judge's recommendation insinuated that rape is legal after the passage of 72 hours from the incident. 

Ismot Ara Ame, an inspector of Women Support and Investigation Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the five accused on 8 June 2017.

Top News

Banani rape case / Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain / The Raintree Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

15h | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

15h | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

15h | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

4
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub