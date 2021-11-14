RainTree hotel rape verdict: Judge stripped off judicial authority

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain today revoked the judicial power of Judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar of Dhaka 7th Tribunal for Prevention of Women and Children Repression.

The high court has sent a letter to the law ministry to remove her from the tribunal and attach to the ministry.

Earlier on 11 November, Kamrunnahar had asked the police not to receive a case if a rape victim shows up at the police station more than 72 hours after the incident.

She gave the observation while acquitting all five accused in the Banani double rape case, Safat Ahmed- son of Apan Jewellers owner Dildar Ahmed, Shadman Sakif and Nayeem Ashraf alias Halim, Billal Hossain and Rahmat Ali, due to lack of evidence.

The observation drew huge criticism from various sections of society.

University teachers and students, women's rights activists, professionals and artists, as well as men and women from different walks of life brought out a procession on early Friday with banners, placards and festoons in protest.

Titled "Shekol Bhangar Padajatra" (A march to break the shackles), the participants of the rally also demanded Section 155 (4) of Evidence Act 1872, which allows a rape accused to question the character of a victim, to be repealed.

Protesters questioned if the judge's recommendation insinuated that rape is legal after the passage of 72 hours from the incident.

Ismot Ara Ame, an inspector of Women Support and Investigation Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet against the five accused on 8 June 2017.