Chattogram jail inmate dies of illness

An inmate of Chattogram's central jail has died due to illness after being taken to a hospital.

Seventy-eight-year-old Kalu Miah Prakash was declared dead around 4.30pm Monday at Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

He has been serving a jail term of 10 years since 16 May of 2022 in an arms case.

"Kalu Mia fell sick this afternoon in prison," said Chittagong Central Prison Deputy District Ibrahim.

He was given first aid at Kara Hospital and was later shifted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where he passed away, said Ibrahim.

Kalu Mia from Barkat Dakshin Para of Anwara upazila was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in the arms case filed with Karnaphuli police station.

During his jail term, he was under treatment at Chittagong Medical College Hospital from 2 October to 19 October 2022.