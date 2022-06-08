Death row inmate ends life in Kashimpur jail

A death row inmate allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with his clothes in the barrack toilet at Kashimpur central jail on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Golam Mostofa, originally from Utrail village of Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district.

As soon as jail authorities noticed Mostofa hanging at the toilet, they rushed him to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said senior jail superintendent Md Abdul Jalil.

The body will be handed over to his family after completion of legal procedures, said the jail superintendent.

Mostafa was arrested in a case filed under the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Act by the Demra police.

Later, a court sentenced him to capital punishment and he was transferred to Kashimpur Jail from Dhaka Central Jail on 11 July, 2021.