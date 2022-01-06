CEC Huda vs EC Mahbub: Who is telling lies?

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 07:11 pm

CEC KM Nurul Huda and EC Mahbub Talukder. Photo: Collected
CEC KM Nurul Huda and EC Mahbub Talukder. Photo: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda has accused Election Commissioner (EC) Mahbub Talukder of "always telling lies to serve his own agenda and demean the commission."

The CEC made the remarks while speaking with the media following a workshop held at Dhaka's Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Thursday.

Mentioning that clashes have become a part of the Union Parishad elections, EC Mahbub Talukder on Wednesday told reporters that "in the so-called vote battle, there are only battles now, no voting."

Mahbub's comment came following the 5th phase of UP polls that witnessed the death of at least 10 people and several others injured across the country.

UP polls saw violence and casualties in the previous four phases too. The second phase was the deadliest which left at least 31 people dead and dozens injured. Twenty-eight people were killed in violence during third phase polls while seven in fourth and five in first phase elections.

When asked about yesterday's statement made by EC Mahbub, CEC Nurul Huda said, "He [EC Mahbub] always talks like this. 

"He uses his words for publicity. Everything he says is a lie, irrelevant, full of propaganda."

"EC Mahbub wants to demean the commission. If there were no voters in the recent polls, how come the turnout was recorded around 75%?

"There is no consistency in his words. Whatever he says has a purpose. Maybe he has an agenda," added the CEC.

Commenting on the fatalities in election-related violence, he said, "We are shocked by every death. Any form of bloodshed is not desired. 

"This is unexpected and we don't want it. We repeatedly request the candidates and political parties as well as the voters to beware of this."

The CEC said, "The commission will not take responsibility of the violence and deaths during the elections. The contesting candidates and their supporters are the ones responsible for all this."

On other hand, EC Mahbub criticised the commission's role during the elections and noted that law enforcement agencies must be more vigilant to prevent poll violence across the country.

The current session of the local government polls will be held in seven phases, while the sixth phase is scheduled to be held on 31 January at 219 unions, and the final phase on 7 February at 138 unions.

Earlier, 836 UPs took part in elections in the fourth phase on 26 December last year, 1,000 in the third phase on 28 November, 833 in the second phase on 11 November.

The first phase of the election was held in two segments – one on 21 June and the other on 20 September – in which 369 UPs took part.
 

