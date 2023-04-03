Business establishment fined Tk 1.5 lakh in Savar

Bangladesh

BSS
03 April, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 08:08 pm

Business establishment fined Tk 1.5 lakh in Savar

BSS
03 April, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 08:08 pm
Representational Image: Collected
Representational Image: Collected

A team from the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in a drive here today (3 April) realised Taka 1.5 lakh as a fine from the owner of  Bhai Bhai Enterprise for selling adulterated Oral saline and banned sexual arousal syrup in Jamgara Kanthaltala area of Ashulia in Savar.

Sources concerned said the team led by assistant director of DNCRP Shariful Islam conducted the drive at Bhai Bhai Enterprise and fined Taka 1.5 lakh for selling adulterated Oral saline and banned sexual arousal syrup and sealed in Jamgara Kanthaltala area of Ashulia in Savar.

The team also seized 11,000 pieces of adulterated Oral saline and 10,000 bottles of banned sexual arousal syrup.

The business establishment was fined for various irregularities and violations of the Consumer Rights Protection Act-2009.

Members of law enforcement agencies assisted the operation team.

Later, Oral saline and banned sexual arousal syrup were destroyed by fire, he said.

