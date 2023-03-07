'The building came crumbling down like there was an earthquake'

Thirty-five-year old Jamal Shikder has been working at the "Anika Sanitary" shop in the capital's Gulistan area for the last two years.

He had been in the shop just moments before a massive explosion hit the building claiming at least 15 lives.

Jamal, who lived in a Kodomtoli match, came out of the shop and engaged in a chit-chat with coworkers in front of the shop.

"Within a few minutes, a loud blast shook the building and it felt like everything came crumbling down on us," recalled Jamal who survived the blast sustaining some injuries.

Photo: Zia Chowdhury

"The way we were falling down, it seemed like there was a massive earthquake, not just an explosion," said Jamal in his horrific description of the incident.

Jamal was rescued unconscious by fire fighters and taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital.

After regaining consciousness, Jamal saw his wife Munni sitting next to him, who rushed to Dhaka from Madaripur immediately after receiving the news of the explosion.

"I am lucky to be back with my family. But my employer is still missing," said Jamal in tears.

