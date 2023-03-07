'The building came crumbling down like there was an earthquake'

Bangladesh

Zia Chowdhury
07 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 09:48 pm

Related News

'The building came crumbling down like there was an earthquake'

Zia Chowdhury
07 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 March, 2023, 09:48 pm
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Photo: Zia Chowdhury

Thirty-five-year old Jamal Shikder has been working at the "Anika Sanitary" shop in the capital's Gulistan area for the last two years. 

He had been in the shop just moments before a massive explosion hit the building claiming at least 15 lives. 

Jamal, who lived in a Kodomtoli match, came out of the shop and engaged in a chit-chat with coworkers in front of the shop. 

"Within a few minutes, a loud blast shook the building and it felt like everything came crumbling down on us," recalled Jamal who survived the blast sustaining some injuries. 

Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Photo: Zia Chowdhury

"The way we were falling down, it seemed like there was a massive earthquake, not just an explosion," said Jamal in his horrific description of the incident. 

Jamal was rescued unconscious by fire fighters and taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital. 

After regaining consciousness, Jamal saw his wife Munni sitting next to him, who rushed to Dhaka from Madaripur immediately after receiving the news of the explosion. 

"I am lucky to be back with my family. But my employer is still missing," said Jamal in tears.
 

Top News

Gulistan blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimalist style is in stark contrast to the ornate, heavily decorated designs of the past. Photo credit: Hatil

Embracing the modern: Evolution of furniture design in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
In 2017, UNESCO recognised the historic 7 March speech of Bangabandhu as part of the world&#039;s documentary heritage. Photo: Collected

How Bangabandhu's 7 March speech was recorded and distributed against all odds

13h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

1d | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

Football matches where teams scored seven goals

47m | TBS SPORTS
Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

Venus, Jupiter to create spectacle in the sky

4h | TBS Science
Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

Story of Fukhrul Arefeen’s The Speech

3h | TBS Stories
The secret to printing dollars

The secret to printing dollars

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters