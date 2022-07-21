BPWN condoles death of KMP ADC Khandaker Laboni

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 12:30 am

BPWN condoles death of KMP ADC Khandaker Laboni

BPWN condoles death of KMP ADC Khandaker Laboni

Bangladesh Police Women Network (BPWN) extended profound shock and grief at the sad demise of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Khandaker Laboni.

According to police, ADC Khandaker Laboni was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her house in Sarangdia village of the upazila at around 12 midnight on Wednesday. 

"ADC Laboni was a very efficient, smart, brave and brilliant officer. We have suffered an irreparable loss by losing an efficient and talented officer of Bangladesh Police," BPWN said in a condolence message on Thursday.

We are deeply saddened by her death, it said. 

Khandkar Laboni was working as an ADC of the Intelligence Division of Khulna Metropolitan Police. She came to Magura on vacation two days ago. Her husband Tarek Abdullah is working as Assistant Director (AD) of Bangladesh Bank. He is suffering from cancer and is currently undergoing treatment in India, police added. 

Meanwhile, on Thursday (21 July) morning, the body of Constable Mahmudul, 23, who was ADC Laboni's former orderly, was recovered from the roof of the Police Lines barrack around 6:30am. A bullet wound was found in his head, police said.

According to a police incident report, Mahmudul is believed to have committed suicide after receiving the news of ADC Laboni's suicide.

